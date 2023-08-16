“We need more certainty about alternative funding sources, methods and timing of those projects that have come out of the Pnrr but which are fundamental for many municipalities and regions”





“Resources are needed to restore the northern municipalities affected by bad weather. To this end, we are urging Minister Musumeci. And more certainties are needed on alternative sources of financing, on methods and timing of those projects that have come out of the Pnrr but which are fundamental for many municipalities and regions. We are ready to fight on these issues”. He affirms it in a long interview with Affaritaliani.it the group leader of the League in the Senate Maximilian Romeo. On the war in Ukraine “the diplomatic action of the Holy See which is involving many countries by taking silent but important steps must be strongly supported”.



THE INTERVIEW



What is the state of health of the League after almost a year of centre-right government? And how are you preparing for the 2024 European elections?

“The League is growing, (the other night in Versiliana there was a full house) and Matteo Salvini is doing well. Now we need to consolidate our electorate also in view of the next European elections which will be decisive not only for the future of Europe and Italy but also for our future weight in the government. To do this, I believe it is important to strengthen our local politics, structure and organize the party in the best possible way, focusing on identity and a sense of community. Pontida will be a fundamental appointment” .

Differentiated autonomy remains the key battle of the League…

Autonomy is the theme that characterizes our movement and the determination with which we are pursuing it in the government and in Parliament is proof that we will do everything to achieve the result. Of course, patience and government stability will be needed. We will have to be good at reassuring the parliamentarians of the South above all to overcome old prejudices that have always ended up leaving part of the country behind. By making it clear that autonomy serves to unite Italy, it helps to empower the ruling class of the South by enhancing the peculiarities and riches of the territories”.

Well, the territories. Another theme dear to the League…

“Autonomy also means defending the territories and the mayors. Resources are needed to restore the municipalities in the North affected by bad weather. To this end, we are urging Minister Musumeci.

And we need more certainty about alternative sources of financing, about the methods and timing of those projects that have come out of the Pnrr but which are fundamental for many municipalities and regions. We are ready to fight on these issues”.

Does the League keep the point on the minimum wage?

“The left speaks of a minimum wage and then has always pushed for uncontrolled immigration that only serves big capital to create cheap labour. A heavy contradiction that says a lot about the state of health of the current opposition. Few and confused ideas Furthermore, guaranteeing a decent wage is a goal to be achieved and the government is ready for discussion. For the League, it is necessary to expand collective bargaining where it is not yet envisaged and to intervene where instead it leads to a low wage. The goal is to raise salaries taking into account of reality”.

