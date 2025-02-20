Romeo Castellucci fascinates and dislodges the Liceu at the same time with its scenic poem based on the ‘Requiem’ of Mozart

Decolocant triumph yesterday in the great theater of the Liceu of the Requiem of the Italian artist – because so he must be called the difficulty of taxonomizing his work in a single discipline – Romeo Castellucci, a great revolutionary of the musical scenery since the 80s of the last century. Triumph due to the duration of the public applause at the end of the representation; “Decolocant” because it was a applause of a dubitative cadence, such as trying to digest what just seen and relate it to the images that usually populate the mind when the listening is heard Requiem of Mozart with his eyes closed.

Castellucci, who tells among his deeds the attempt – found for his magnitude – of visually poetizing the Wagnerian operatic tetralogy, had just profane this Sacra Mozartiana work, to provide it with its own and personal volume that does not have to like everything The world. Even so, you cannot deny the “fascinating” appellation to the “castelluccization” of the aforementioned Requiembased on the piece that Mozart created in his last months of life and that he would complete, under the indications of the teacher, in 1791 his student Franz Xaver Süssmayr.

This is a project that Castellucci created in 2019, in a year prior to the pandemic and the war in Ukraine, although with Trump in its first stage in power. This fact is important to point out that the message, between pessimistic and resigned, of the Italian creator has not only lost validity, but yesterday seemed more dire than ever before the dark clouds that cover world politics.

And, in fact, the Requiem De Castellucci is a pyo and farewell song that the author extends to humanity as a whole, and also to all his creations. It can function as a premonitory notice of where we go, but also as an aldabonazo at the beginning of our career towards extinction as a species and as civilization.

Castellucci, Stravinsky, Kubrick and Cronenberg

But beyond luster interpretations, which undoubted Above the lucrative waters that music distills.

He achieves it with a changing and provocative scenography, sometimes full of color and pagan dances – which remind the assemblies for ballet of Spring consecration of Igor Stravinski– and in others full of dreary and overwhelming intimacy, but also beautifully evocative, which emulates the visual force of some places by Stanley Kubrick in his Odyssey in space.





Also remember, during the song Benedictus –when it passes the members of the choir ahead of a car shattered by an accident and emular that are run over – the controversial tape Crash by David Cronenberg, in one of the most shocking moments of all the assembly.

However, this intends this Requiem Falling into effect if this does not serve the immense multidimensional poem that circulates in front of our eyes, a work that carries Mozart’s composition beyond the harmonious and acoustic field to provide it with not only free images, but also of a long written poem and based on citing all animal and plant species, civilizations, religions or buildings and temples that have disappeared throughout the history of the planet, and especially the Humanity

An endless list of the extinction of life on the planet

For assembly, Castellucci preliminarily uses Requiem Other short -term Mozart vocal pieces, which soften the hard start of the original composition and allow to assimilate what is being seen on stage. And what is seen in a background of darkness, is a bed and an old woman who sadly lies in it, perhaps sessing the end and putting himself in the hands of Providence.





On the dark background begins the shocking list of animal and plant species that have been extinguished. As a painful litany, the projection of the list will not stop until the end of the work, and will go from species to hominids, civilizations, religions, cities, temples, works of art and, finally, it will list The places that are being extinguished at the time of representation.

It will appear on the background, in the last bars of the Requiemthe Barcelona Cathedral, the Sagrada Familia, El Mercat de la Boquería or the Barceloneta Beach, perhaps extinguished all these places for mass tourism. But also quotes love, empathy, tears, joy or colors, in what seems like a warning that we enter a time of dehumanizing darkness …

A child playing with a skull

Returning to the old woman, at the time the Requiem is started and a choir appears – the Liceu, which was at all times at a great height, as was the Orchestra of the Great Theater, directed by the Italian Giovanni Antonini , who had already visited the Liceu two years before with the Orlando Paladino of Haydn– that surrounds the bed and the woman.

The first bars of song begin Introitus And it goes to Kyrie Eleison; The choir retires, while the darkness of darkness rises, and takes the bed with it. But the woman is on the floor. It is not now an old woman, but a middle -aged woman. Already with a white background, the dance choir during most of the mainly popular dances work, such as the sardana or the dance of the gypsies, with colorful traditional dresses.

The intonation of the song Tuba Mirum It gives entrance to the voice of the bass of Italian Nicola Ulivieri, then touches the South African tenor Levy Sekgapane, to the Switzerland Marina Viotti as a mezzo and the German soprano Anna Prohaska; All of them were at the height of the rest of the choir and the orchestra, without fissures.





The woman is now a young woman who ends up becoming a girl who, in a new scene, the members of the choir colored with pigments and then hang from the wall, as if it were a pagan ritual sacrifice, until finally it is Decolgated and is on the floor. It is then that a child from the Escolanía de Montserrat enters the scene playing football with a human skull, another of the shocking images of the assembly.

Thus continues Requiem from Castellucci, in a three -band dialogue between the letter of the songs that Mozart composed, the list of extinctions, omnipresent and projected as a shadow of bad omen, and the dances of the choir, which pours wet earth and paints on the ground and paints with Color spray – which reminds an announcement of Sony televisions of the Bravia range – the walls of the stage.

An invocation to the eternal return

Finally the choir passes through the scene of the “chronenbergian” abuses, the car retires and everything darkens, except for the projection of the list of extinctions. The choir sings the end of Requiem (The songs AGNUS DEI and Lux Aeterna) and disappears. The soil of the stage rises from the bottom, raising a wall in the silence on which only the tongued above is heard to the tone previously, with a shocking sound that remembers the blow of the gravel on the coffins …





The elevated floor is then, forming a new wall stained stage wall on its broken white background, as if it were a great photograph of the lunar surface. The four women appear walking on the edge of the pit: the old woman, the mature woman, the young woman and the girl. They stop at the center of the stage, deposit something on the ground and leave.

The focus then falls on the deposited object: it is a baby that gestures, perhaps a sign of hope by Castellucci, an invocation to the eternal Nietzschenian return, to the possibility, in short, to reverse the aciaga path in which it has entered Humanity