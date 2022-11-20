Romelu Lukaku, the headache of Belgium

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Romelu Lukaku
He will not play the first game and is a doubt for the next.
November 20, 2022, 08:23 A.M.
Belgium He held his first public training session this Sunday in Qatar without his star scorer Romelu Lukakuwho will miss the first two group games and would reappear, in the best of cases, in the last duel of the key, against Croatia.
The front of the Inter de Milan (29 years old) already traveled to Qatar injured and his coach, the Spanish Robert Martinez, He admitted when he provided his squad list for the World Cup ten days ago that Lukaku “is not fit from a medical point of view” to play.
there is concern
A staple of the Red Devils, Lukaku should be absent from the Belgians’ first two duels, on Wednesday against Canada and on Sunday against Morocco, A source close to the European team confirmed to AFP, and in the best of cases he would reappear against the Croatians on December 1.
Lukaku’s loss should be covered by his usual replacement, Michy Batshuayi (Fenerbahce), although the Belgian coach could also opt for giving the opportunity to young Loïs Openda (Lens), scorer of the goal in the defeat against Egypt last Friday in the last preparation match.
The Belgian team arrived in Qatar at dawn on Saturday and hours later they carried out a recovery session at their base camp in Salwa Beachthe furthest from Doha, next to that of the Germans, a hundred km southeast of the center of the capital.
AFP
