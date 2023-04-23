Romelu Lukaku’s Italian Cup suspension has been lifted. The Belgian striker of Internazionale was booked twice at the beginning of this month in the duel with Juventus and Lukaku’s exclusion caused a lot of discussion.

Lukaku equalized with a penalty against Juventus in stoppage time and then received his second yellow card due to provocative cheering towards Juventus fans. He put his finger to his lips and then shouted something at the supporters, who had been guilty of racism, including in the form of jungle sounds.

Lukaku a happy man

“I am very satisfied with the decision of the federation president,” Lukaku said on Inter’s website. “He handled things very intuitively. Thanks to his intervention, justice has been done. With this, the association also sends a strong signal to the entire sports world, and even beyond. This shows that there is a will to fight against racism.” Juventus has arrested two people for racism and imposed stadium bans on them. See also Spanish golfer Rahm strikes in final round and wins Masters for first time

By withdrawing the suspension, Lukaku can participate in the home game against Juventus on Wednesday. The first game ended 1-1.

