Romed, hole of over 40 million in 2022 for Carlo De Benedetti’s safe

Has the Engineer lost the touch of the great financier? You can think so by reading the numbers of the 2022 budget of the Turin-based Romed, the safe with which Carlo De Benedetti operates in the trading of shares, bonds and currencies and which also makes some corporate investments. The exercise, recently filed, in fact, it closed with a loss of almost 44 million euros, worse than the deficit of 31.5 million compared to the profit of 21 million in the previous year. The deficit, postponed again by the shareholders’ meeting (thus causing the net equity to fall to just over 70 million), however represents Romed’s worst result in the last decade, marked by red balance sheets only in 2018 and the following year (for 25.7 and 11.1 million respectively) while all the other balance sheets were closed in profit, with a record profit of 93.4 million reached in 2014.

Where does Romed’s loss come from, even though he has assets of 220 million? “Income from equity investments” has literally collapsed year on year from 47.3 million to 5.5 million mainly represented by earnings deriving from the trading of securities in the portfolio, but then the income statement was burdened by financial income that was more than halved from 32.7 million to 15.5 million and by write-downs (not specified) rose from 11.4 million to 18 million.

It must be said that De Benedetti continues to enjoy excellent bank credit because Romed’s debts to banks have risen year on year from 101.8 million to 107.5 million: the explanatory note explains that these are “revokeable credit lines”, without expiry, and guaranteed by the pledge on owned share securities for a value of 101.7 million.

The Engineer’s safe portfolio includes, among other things, approximately 6.8% of Arum (upstream of the Bf agricultural group, former Bonifiche Ferraresi), 98% of Editoriale Domani (which publishes the newspaper of the same name), 5 .4% of Betaglue Technologies, 6.4% and 10.9% of the medtech vehicles Twh Eye and Twh Hypertension and 0.07% of Campus Bio Medico, an excellent Roman hospital structure born under the sign of Opus Of the.

