Monday, April 1, 2024, 17:38



The hoteliers of the Plaza del Romea in Murcia showed their discomfort after the announcement that during the Spring Festival 'food trucks' will be placed by the Sardinera Group.

José Mª Rubiales, president of the Association of Cafes, Bars and Related of the Region of Murcia, assured that “it is not normal that in such an important week for these establishments the City Council allows a competition that has more rights and possibilities than the businesses that “They comply every year with the regulations and the payment of fees and taxes.”

On the other hand, hoteliers have complained that the requirements to install bars on the street “are many and that their businesses have not had that option.” Likewise, the businesses in Plaza Romea have wanted to convey their displeasure to the municipal board, which they blame for “subtracting instead of adding.” And they have requested that “before requesting gastronomic actions in this area, its president should consult with the establishments in his district and that these activities serve to reinforce the development of the area that he represents, not to generate competition with the establishments that he represents. “They pay taxes every day.”