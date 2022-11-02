Rome, a young man was stabbed in Trastevere: the aggressor was arrested

A short distance from a restaurant, yesterday 1st Novemberat 22.00, a young man of 22 years was stabbed all‘abdomen, in a condominium in via Natale del Grande, near piazza San Cosimato. From a first reconstruction of the facts it would be one condominium disputedue to the volume of the music too loud and, then, ended up with stabs.

There victim was transported in red code to the hospital, she has been medicated and is not life threatening. While the attacker, also Italian, was arrested in the night by the carabinieri of the Trastevere station. In relation to the arrested person, theaccusation of attempted murder.



