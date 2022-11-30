There is the Zaniolo question to be resolved as soon as possible, but he is not the only one on Pinto’s agenda. No, on the horizon the Giallorossi manager will have to face numerous issues related to the future of Roma, all relating to the renewal of the contracts of some players. Starting right from that of Nicolò Zaniolo, which is certainly the most awaited of all. But that with each passing day he risks becoming even more complicated.

In fact, Zaniolo’s contract expires in 2024 and has long been waiting for a renewal that has been promised to him on several occasions. Pinto and his manager, Vigorelli, have already established an agreement platform (about 4 million euros per season), but now it’s up to the Friedkins to give the okay. Zaniolo expects it by the end of the January market, otherwise he would also be willing to enter into consideration of further offers, despite the fact that he is happy in Rome and has rediscovered the feeling with the square and the club. But then there are also the others, starting with Cristante, whose agreement, however, is now a done deal and will be made official shortly. In June, however, some big names, or presumed big names, expire. We refer to Belotti, Matic, El Shaarawy and Smalling. Four players that Roma must reflect on and understand what they want to do. The situation of Matic and Smalling – the ones that the company cares most about in this poker of players – is almost similar, because both have the option of renewal until 2024 once they reach half of their seasonal attendances. Theoretically, the maximum reachable by Roma are 58 games (should they go all the way in both the Europa League and the Italian Cup), which means that the potential half is 29, but then it will also depend on the path of the Giallorossi in the two cups (to date Smalling played 21 games, Matic 20). Except that for the Serbian the renewal will start automatically, for the English only if he decides to make use of the option. Belotti also has a contract which will be renewed for another two years upon reaching a certain number of appearances. The sporting conditions to trigger the agreement should be fulfilled (Belotti has played 17 games so far and scored 2 goals), but then it will be necessary to understand what Roma really want to do with him. And then there is El Shaarawy, on which for now there is total darkness, in the sense that no one from the company has ever made itself heard to possibly enter into a new agreement.