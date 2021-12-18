The victim is a 48-year-old man of Egyptian descent. The body was found in a cavity near his home

The body of a 48-year-old Egyptian worker, whose disappearance was reported on 12 December last, was found in a cavity in the immediate vicinity of the house illegally occupied by the victim, in the afternoon, in the complex of public housing in via Morandi 150 in Rome. The body had bound hands and feet.

The body was made available to the judicial authority. The Carabinieri of the Compagnia di Montesacro are investigating the case for murder. The 48-year-old, who was unprecedented, lived in the apartment with his brother and two compatriots.