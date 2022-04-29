This morning the forensic doctors of the Gemelli Polyclinic will be entrusted with the task of carrying out an autopsy on the body of the39-year-old worker, crushed to death while working on the maintenance of an elevator at the Farnesina. The prosecutor Antonino Di Maio, owner of the file and who yesterday went to the accident site, will listen in the next few hours to the victim’s colleague who discovered the body on Thursday morning and the owner of the company where he worked.

Read also

The points to be clarified, with the investigations launched in piazzale Clodio, are the time of deathbecause the death could date back to Wednesday evening and if and why the worker was alone at the time of the accident. It will be an autopsy to ascertain whether the 39-year-old died instantly or later. At the moment, in addition to the seizure of the area where the accident occurred, the prosecutor has ordered the acquisition of images from the cameras present in the area. In the file opened yesterday by the Prosecutor’s Office, the proceeding is for manslaughter against unknown persons. Soon the investigators will also have an expert opinion on the lift.