This morning a new provocative work by street artist Laika appeared at the headquarters of Pro Vita e Famiglia, in viale Manzoni in Rome. The work, or rather the works, portray a reinterpretation of the nativity: in the first poster baby Jesus is together with his two mothers, two Madonnas, who cuddle him. Jesus is wrapped in rainbow bundles, an explicit reference to the LGBT flag. The second poster, however, portrays Saint Joseph, a carpenter, making a coffin for the patriarchy.

“This is my wish for a Merry Christmas to all Italians – declared Laika – which is a good omen for the future: a future without discrimination, which leaves behind the so-called 'traditional values', the result of a misogynistic society, homophobic and patriarchal. Of that patriarchy that is still responsible for the death of a woman every three days at the hands of a man. The setting is not random: it is absurd that in 2023 there are associations sponsored and financed by the state that promote medieval values, such as listening to the heartbeat of the fetus and deleting one of the two parents from the birth certificates of gay families. Everyone has the right to make their own choices regarding their body and their sexual orientation.”

The work is dedicated to Michela Murgia, who said about the family: “Family is the people you choose”.

Pro Vita's reply

A close reply from Jacopo Coghe, spokesperson for Pro Vita & Famiglia onlus: ''We want to thank the Street Artist 'Laika' for the mural with which she daubed the shutter of the national headquarters of Pro Vita & Famiglia in Rome on Christmas Eve : representing with little originality a rainbow nativity scene with 'two Madonnas' it reminds us that, in reality, children are born only thanks to a man and a woman, a truth of nature that no act of vandalism can ever hide''.

''As for the image of Saint Joseph carving a coffin for the 'patriarchy', again painted by the so-called artist, we will report to Digos this latest reference to death addressed to us by far-left political activists, in the wake of the explosive device launched in our office during the trans-feminist Non Una Di Meno march on November 25th, on which investigations are still ongoing''.