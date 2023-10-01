Former INPS employee, with no criminal record and a calm person: what the neighbors say about Massimo Barberio, the man who killed his mother in Rome

The identity of the 59-year-old man who, about two weeks ago, in the apartment where he lived in the Primavalle district of Rome, took the life of his 88-year-old mother and then locked her in a bag and a wardrobe has been made known . It’s about Massimo Barberio, former INPS employee. There are no criminal records against him, nor does he ever appear to have been affected by mental illnesses.

A new brutal crime took place in recent days and shocked the neighborhood on the eastern outskirts of Rome Primavalle. An area of ​​the capital which, already last June, had been shocked by the news of the terrible femicide of Michelle Causo.

Michelle, a little girl alone 17 yearswas brutally stabbed by one of her peers, who then hid her in a black plastic bag and abandoned with a supermarket trolley near the rubbish bins.

This time the victim is a very old woman, Mrs Igidia aged 88who died after receiving three kitchen knife blows from her son, 59-year-old Massimo Barberio.

The crime would have taken place just under two weeks agoinside the apartment in via Pietro Gasparri where the two lived together.

Immediately after killing the mother, the man put her in a garbage bag and hidden everything inside the wardrobe of the victim himself.

Massimo Barberio’s motive

TO call the policeat 2:00 in the night between last Friday and Saturday, it was the same Barberio, who confessed to the Carabinieri what he had done and said that there was a bad smell in the house.

During subsequent interrogations, the 59-year-old appears to have also confessed the motive. The reason why she killed her mother.

Apparently he had accumulated a debt with the condominium of approximately 3 thousand euros and he didn’t want to let his mother know, given that the two were already in dramatic economic conditions.

What is known about him until now he was an INPS employeewho has no criminal record or known psychiatric pathologies.

Those who knew him, or rather, those who saw him most often, that is, his neighbors, describe him as a man silentreserved, habitual, but very much so sad on the face. However, a person who had never caused problems.

Locked up in Regina Coeli, he is now accused of voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse.