She was found this morning in via Consolini in Rome lying on the side of the bed now lifeless. Her name was Simonetta Lidulli, for all only Simona, born in 1959. The search for her husband began immediately, who left in a car. Shortly after the man Valerio Savino, two years older, was found dead in his car in the parking lot of the shopping center “I Granai”.

According to an initial reconstruction by the carabinieri of the Eur Company who are investigating the case, an end shared by both victims and implemented within a short time is not excluded at the moment.

In the apartment in via Consolini, where the woman was found, the findings of the coroner and the soldiers of via In Selci are underway. Before killing himself, the man wrote a long farewell post on social media.

Almost at the same time, the woman also published a similar but concise message on social networks which would suggest that the shared choice is the priority track even if it will be necessary to wait for the outcome of the findings to understand whether, for example, despite having both decided to life, her husband may have killed her and then committed suicide. Certainly many friends and acquaintances, reading those posts, have begged the couple in vain, probably aware of the problems experienced and perhaps attributable to some serious pathology.