Roma closed their Portuguese retreat with a clear victory (3-0) against the Rkc, which is coupled with the success achieved against Casa Pia after the initial defeat against Cadiz. This time it was the entire attacking front who scored: first Abraham, then El Shaarawy and finally Zaniolo, in a match dominated from start to finish. Also good was the performance of Ibanez in the defensive phase and of Matic in the middle of the field.

Too much difference

This time Mourinho opts for a 4-man defence, Abraham relaunches alongside Zaniolo from the start, with Rui Patricio back in goal and Mancini and Smalling both resting in the back packet. The difference in quality and dribbling between the two teams is evident and can be noticed immediately, right from the flying combination in the strait between Abraham and El Shaarawy which leads after just three minutes to the Giallorossi advantage, signed by the English centre-forward. Then Roma sit down for a bit, even playing condescendingly and lending their side to some dangerous restarts by the Dutch. So the Rkc came close to scoring on two occasions: first a high lob from Joze face to face with Rui Patricio and then a scavetto from Clenant that went past the Giallorossi goalkeeper, with Kumbulla saving on the line. Having escaped the dangers, Roma returned to grind the game: Matic often looked for the ball vertically and on one of these plays he found Zaniolo, who jumped over Pereira and gave El Shaarawy the 2-0 assist. Then there were more chances, with Zalewski’s post and Pellegrini’s close touch by a whisker away. In short, the difference is clear. And it shows for the entire course of the match, except for those ten minutes after the first goal in which Roma lost balance and compactness.