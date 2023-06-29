He was called Michelle Maria Causo the 16-year-old found dead this afternoon in an abandoned trolley next to a dumpster in via Stefano Borgia, in the Primavalle area in Rome. She attended the Vittorio Gassman psycho-pedagogical high school, a short distance from where her body was found. “Michelle she was a smart girl, a little rough around the edges, but it’s easy here in this rough neighborhood“, a boy, a schoolmate of the young girl who was killed, tells Adnkronos. “We went together to the Gassman psycho-pedagogical high school, behind here”, he adds.