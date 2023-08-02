Rome, the 7 best kiosks for eating and drinking outdoors

Unlike traditional restaurants, i kiosks they get closer to the philosophy of street food by creating a informal place where to meet and eat on the street, in squares or in gardens. Many Italian cities in recent times are relying on kiosks to create new meeting centers that can redevelop the urban fabric. Rome, in this, it is number one. Here you can find pavilions or stalls belonging to another era, former grattachecche, newsstands, sometimes florists, which have found a new life transforming themselves into hybrids between the pub, the cocktail bar and the bistro, around which one finds sunset listening to music or chatting with table neighbors. Some are open from morning with breakfast and lunch. However, most of it is concentrated between the aperitif and after dinner. Here’s one list of the best according to Gambero Rosso.

Nemorense coffee

In the summer this bar inside the Virgiliano Park, in via Nemorense, explodes in all its beauty. The outdoor tables offer moments of peace from breakfast to aperitif time, which often comes alive in summer with meetings and events. And to give further pleasure is the nobility of the social integration project that was set up here by the Barikamà cooperative of migrants, with the complicity of the Il Casale di Martignano farmhouse, where it grows organic vegetables and produces yoghurt, and the Grandma restaurant . If the park has regained its dignity after years of neglect, it is also due to them, who manage its maintenance.

