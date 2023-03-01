After Spezia of the Garcia-Fonseca era here is another Romanist nightmare. It is Cremonese, who after the Coppa Italia beat the Giallorossi again 2-1, preventing Roma from catching up with Inter and Milan in second place. Were it for Cremonese, he would probably always play for Roma given that this year he has won three games, two of which with Roma (the other with Ternana in August, in the Italian Cup, the one against Napoli he won at the penalties). Goals by Tsadjout and Ciofani decided the gray-red victory, to which a very ugly Roma responded with Spinazzola. To make matters worse, Mourinho’s red card for protests (the third of the season), who will thus be forced to miss next Sunday’s match against Juventus.

Tsadjout again

—

Mourinho is without Smalling (disqualified) and Wijanldum launches for the first time from the start, confirming Belotti in the center of the attack and Dybala behind him, also on the pitch from the first minute. Ballardini, on the other hand, needs to win to still hope for salvation and even lines up three strikers: Felix, Okerere and Tsadjout, with Dessers starting from the bench instead. The Giallorossi’s departure is also good, at least in terms of intensity and energy. And Wijnaldum immediately seems at ease, so much so that after 3′ of play he is the one who comes close to scoring. Only that Cremonese is well placed on the pitch, closes the spaces well and presses high when there is pressure to be had. So in the 17th minute Ballardini’s team went through, with the second consecutive goal from Tsadjout, good at capitalizing on a nice chest assist from outside by Valeri. The goal unnerves Roma, who are no longer able to make themselves truly dangerous. Wijanldum tries again from outside, then a high free-kick from Dybala and nothing more. Also because they play more on the right than on the left, but Zalewski’s day isn’t the best and so the construction suffers. Spinazzola, on the other hand, is never triggered on the other hand, while Belotti also tries to bang himself up front as he can, but little or nothing in terms of effectiveness. Nel comes out a team that, unlike usual, keeps the ball a lot (63%), but almost never manages to become dangerous. Something that Tsadjout still does, but his conclusion this time is to be forgotten. We go to the break on 1-0 for Cremonese and the impression of an ugly match in terms of play.