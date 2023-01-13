Gonzalo Villar Pack your bags again. In fact, the move on loan to Getafe after the negative experience at Sampdoria is official. Roma communicated it with a note on the official website. “AS Roma announces that it has reached an agreement with Getafe CF for temporary assignment by Gonzalo Villar. The agreement also provides for the obligation of Getafe to buy outright upon the occurrence of certain conditions. Villar, who joined Roma in January 2020, made 64 appearances for the Giallorossi before moving on a temporary basis to Getafe in January 2022 and subsequently to Sampdoria at the start of the current season. The Club wishes Gonzalo the best of luck in this new adventure.” The midfielder had already played last year at Getafe where he finds himself again Borja Mayoral.