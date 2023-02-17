The last six home games of the Giallorossi have ended like this: there is a super increased odds for the Under 2.5 result
NetBet
Returning from a narrow defeat in the Europa League, Roma plunged back into the championship: Verona arrived at the Olimpico. On the occasion of this match, NetBet offers a higher odds on the Under 2.5 outcome. The last six home games of the Giallorossi have had this outcome.
bet365
Different increased quotas, active in different markets. The odds on the exact result of 3-1 for Roma go from 15.00 to 17.00, the same values for the odds on Dybala’s brace (or more). Will Lorenzo Pellegrini unlock the match? His share of 1st scorer rises to 9.50. And watch out for a possible header from Smalling, which rises to 19.00.
Planetwin365
On Planetwin365, Spezia-Juventus and Roma-Verona make up the promo “Detach winning duo”: if a header is scored in one of the two matches, new members will be able to get a 50% bonus refund (up to €50) on the first bet placed on the accumulator which includes only the two matches. Check the terms and conditions on the bookmaker’s website.
The main betting sites offer welcome bonuses to those who sign up for the first time on their platforms. Use the table below to compare this month’s betting bonuses:
February 17 – 3.37pm
