A goal from Solbakken was enough for Roma to beat Verona 1-0 at the Stadio Olimpico and give the Giallorossi third place on 44 points in cohabitation with Milan. A good start ahead of Thursday’s Europa League return match against Salzburg. Verona fought but created little to get the draw and remain third last at 17 points. For the match at the Olimpico after the undeserved knockout in the Europa League, Mourinho changes several players and opts for the duo Solbakken and El Shaarawy behind Abraham also given the absences of Dybala and Pellegrini. In midfield, Bove teams up with Cristante, while on the foreign side, Karsdorp is seen again on the right and Spinazzola on the left. Zaffaroni, on the other hand, proposes the trident again with Gaich supported by Lazovic and Ngonge, compared to the victory with Salernitana Dawidowicz for Coppola in the defensive trio.

Read also

Very tough and fought match from the very first minutes with Verona trying to press high and Roma trying to climb over the Verona rearguard. The first sharp kick comes in the 10th minute with Abraham being knocked out on the edge of the area by Duda, with the Giallorossi asking for a penalty but Sozza indicates that it’s only a free-kick. Beat by Solbakken is deflected by Lazovic for a corner. On the corner new yellow and red protests for two players on the ground in the area, however Sozza indicates the foul in attack by Ibanez. Abraham, however, remains on the ground due to a blow to the face and in the 15th minute he is forced to leave, replaced by Belotti. In the 18th minute Lazovic tries and collects a free-kick from Duda but Rui Patricio blocks it in two stages.

Roma didn’t find many spaces and relied on single players, in the 22nd minute El Shaarawy’s shot was deflected by Magnani which Monitpó rejected. In the end of time the pace of Mourinho’s team picks up. In the 37th minute Spinazzola’s powerful shot from the edge was deflected by a defender but Montipó dived for a corner. Roma’s pressing increases, Belotti strikes, even Mourinho complains about the direction of the referee Sozza and gets a yellow card. Meanwhile, Solbakken serves El Shaarawy in the area, but Montipó anticipates the Pharaoh when outgoing. The Giallorossi’s opening goal came in the 45th minute: Spinazzola’s heel for the insertion of Solbakken who with a precise diagonal overcame Monitpó for the 1-0. The Norwegian scored in his first appearance as a starter. In full recovery El Shaarawy tries again but the Verona goalkeeper blocks.

In the second half, Roma slowed down a bit and tried to manage the ball better. In the 53rd minute Solbakken tries from distance but the shot is blocked by the Verona defense. Verona in turn tries to raise the center of gravity in search of an equalizer and in the 59th minute there is a shot from distance by Ngonge which ends high above the crossbar. Shortly after, Zaffaroni’s team find the pocket that leads Doig to shoot from a good position but a deflection by Cristante saves Rui Patricio. In the 67th minute Duda tries with a free kick from the left but the Roma goalkeeper fumbles away. Mourinho changes and inserts Zalewski and Celik for Solbakken and Karsdorp. In the 82nd minute El Shaarawy at the umpteenth spurt of his game, he spent a lot and Mou changed him shortly after with Wijnaldum. In the 89th minute Montipo’s miracle: from a corner by Zalewski, Ibanez banked for Belotti who headed it with a sure shot but the Verona goalkeeper flew and with a reflex put in a corner. The match ends here and Roma can rejoice.