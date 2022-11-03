Rome under siege by violent environmentalists, also supported by political movements

Beyond i rave partybrilliantly resolved by the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi, there is also another huge problem that has not yet been considered and that we hope that the new minister – if he reads us – will perhaps address with a ad hoc decree: namely that of roadblocks by a violent and dangerous association. “Violent” because even lying on the ground for block traffic it is a violent action against those who have to suffer it and “dangerous” because these actions can cause serious accidents.

Their strategy is known: they place themselves early in the morning on fundamental roads for the Roman traffic, already notoriously impossible, and they block it by lying on the ground and literally sending in a beast the motorists who have to go to work. The This phenomenon has unfortunately become repetitive because the police and the traffic brigade still do not react adequately and limit themselves to physically moving the demonstrators from the street, depositing them at the edges to see them sneak immediately afterwards in the same position.

THE blocks hit the city almost daily in all its quadrants busiest to achieve maximum destructive effect. Their goal is the Grande Raccordo Anulare but they also affect high-traffic inland roads. The Rome Police Commissioner recently issued 11 “mandatory street papers”, but we are sure they will not help much because more energetic action is needed and for this reason the Italian people voted for the new government.

Sooner or later, in fact, the serious accident will escape us because people are exasperated and someone, less tolerant than others, could end up passing over some protester. To avoid all this it is better for the police to intervene decisively immediately and quickly remove these blocks and these unauthorized demonstrations by force.

Everyone cares about the environment and climate changes but one cannot take the cue from these themes to practice a real green terrorism that no one felt the need in an already overcrowded and problematic city like the capital of Italy. It is necessary identify and act mainly on the leaders of the rioters. For example Maria Letizia Ruello was interviewed by a well-known online Roman newspaper and candidly declared: “Thinking that 13 people died from a flood 10 km from where I live, gives me the strength to stay here. At my house, in Senigallia, almost no it was raining and 13 people died in an hour. After that, I would do anything. ” Ruello is a researcher at the Polytechnic University of Marche who blocked the Roman ring road on the morning of 19 October.

So she is a public employee whose name, surname, residence, confessed to a crime, what do you expect to proceed? Let’s hope the young lady has at least been reported since it threatens to repeat the crime. Could it be that the rains that caused the well-known drama are to blame who is driving the car to go to work? This is not the way to protest.

Then one of the activists declares: “So far a concrete commitment was made only by Green Europe who signed an agreement to bring the latest generation requests to Parliament and translate them into a bill within one month of the new government taking office. “And here the matter becomes even more serious. How can a parliamentary political movement support a group of violent people who respect nothing or anyone?

