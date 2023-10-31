Two stumbling blocks damaged in Rome, in via Dandolo. The stones appear blackened, they may have been burned and then cleaned. “If it were confirmed that this was a deliberate act of desecration it would be very serious”, commented the president of the Jewish Community of Rome Victor Fadlun to Adnkronos.

“The stumbling blocks for our Community and for all Romans – he adds – have a high and dramatic meaning of memory and homage to the victims of anti-Semitic madness. I hope that what is unfortunately happening in other countries will not be repeated here too Europeans, in particular in Paris. I reiterate my full trust in the closeness and vigilance of the institutions and law enforcement agencies.”