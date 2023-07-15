Two on the scooter on the highway in the fast lane. And with shopping bags. It happened in Rome in the last few hours. The images were disseminated on the Instagram page Welcome to Favelas 4K. In 13 seconds of footage published by the social profile, which highlights the degradation of Italian cities, two people can be seen on the left side of the overtaking lane, next to the guard rail that separates the two carriageways. Apparently they are two young people on a scooter, perhaps for hire.

Those driving also have plastic bags hanging both on the left and on the right. The video is shot inside a gallery. The text of the Welcome to Favelas post speaks of an “urban section of the A24”. It is the part of the Rome-L’Aquila motorway that enters the capital. The tunnel is in the final part which then connects with the eastern ring road between Portonaccio and San Lorenzo.