A tuff wall, 25 meters long and 6 meters high, collapsed in Via San Francesco di Sales, in the Trastevere district of Rome. No one was injured in the collapse, which occurred around 10.50pm on Saturday 9 March. However, several parked cars were involved. The police forces were on site, as well as the firefighters, who intervened with a team and with the Gos unit with earth-moving vehicles, currently busy clearing the road from rubble and cars.