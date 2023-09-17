With the lighting of the Triton Fountain in Rome at 8pm – in the presence of Maria Teresa Bellucci, deputy minister of labor and social policies – a marathon began for Aisla which will see hundreds of monuments lit up in green throughout Italy and throughout the night . The occasion is National ALS Day which is celebrated tomorrow. Commenting on the initiative, the national president of Aisla, Fulvia Massimelli, underlines how “the lighting of Italian monuments during this special night demonstrates to us the incredible strength of solidarity. An eve of hope in scientific research which must be supported and financed, so that it can be found a cure. We need everyone’s support in this battle, because it is only together that we can make a difference.”

The delegation that opened the marathon saw the participation of authorities, institutions, clinicians and communities, including – in addition to the Honorable Bellucci and the national president of Aisla – Mario Sabatelli, president of the AISLA medical-scientific commission and clinical director of the NeMO Rome Center at Gemelli Polyclinic; Paola Rizzitano, president of AISLA Lazio; the Honorable Giorgio Simeoni, of the VII commission on health, social policies, socio-health integration and welfare of the Lazio Region.