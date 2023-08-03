Roma accelerates for Marcos Leonardo, the twenty-year-old Brazilian striker from Santos. According to the latest news on the transfer market, the Giallorossi company would have presented a total offer of more than 18 million euros between the fixed portion and the bonus. The baby is compared by the British media to some Premier League clubs, in particular Aston Villa. As Sky Sport reports, Rome actually seems to have cut out all the competition: the white smoke in the negotiation would be linked to the definition of the payment methods.