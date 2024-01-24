Angelino would be one step away from Roma, but nothing can be done for Ikonè according to the latest news on the Giallorossi transfer market.

Roma want to strengthen the left wing after Leonardo Spinazzola's injury and have identified the right profile in former Manchester City and Leipzig player Angelino. For the 27-year-old Spaniard, according to what Sky Sport reports, the Giallorossi have approached and plan to close the deal. Angelino started the season at Galatasaray making 19 appearances in the league and European cups. The next time he appeared, the obligation to buy would have been triggered at 6 million euros but the Turks have decided to leave the player who must therefore find a new position. Roma's blitz displaces the other competitors in the running which are currently Turin, Marseille and Villarreal. In the last few hours there have been positive contacts between the parties. There is an agreement with the player and an attempt is being made to define the one with Leipzig for the loan with right of redemption.

Roma's transfer market follows the directions of new coach Daniele De Rossi. Angelino's choice is linked to Spinazzola's injury but also to the change in formation adopted with the move to a 4-man defense and therefore the need to find full-backs rather than other central defenders also considering the return from the Africa Cup of Ndicka and the return to Kumbulla's disposal. Speaking of wingers, everything is done for Matias Viña's move to Flamengo in Brazil. The Uruguayan began the season on loan at Sassuolo where he played 16 games between Serie A and the Italian Cup (a total of 1,115 minutes), enhanced by three assists. Roma will receive 8.1 million euros. The Giallorossi had picked him up in 2021 from Palmeiras.

As for Jonathan Ikoné, however, “he is not on the market, he is not for sale. He will not go to Roma, he will remain at Fiorentina. Therefore, I ask all the fans to stand by the group”. Thus the general director of Fiorentina Joe Barone, during today's episode of “Buongiorno Viola Park”, on the social channels of the lily club. “Jonathan took the responsibility and the courage to take a penalty in the Super Cup semi-final against Napoli in which we lost 1-0, he missed it and these are things that have consequences. But the group helps him and loves him, the transfer market it is made up of details and in the next few days there will be some new entries”, adds Barone.