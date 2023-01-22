Rome, tragedy at Pertini: suffocated newborn baby. He had been left with his mother while he slept

Tragedy in Rome, where a three-day-old baby died of suffocation after being left with his mother while she slept. The incident took place at the Pertini hospital in Rome, in the night between 7 and 8 January last, according to the Roman edition of Il Corriere della Sera. The Rome prosecutor’s office has opened an investigation for manslaughter, for the moment against unknown persons: the magistrates will have to ascertain whether there was any responsibility on the part of those who were treating the 30-year-old, considered the offended party in the investigation. An autopsy was also ordered on the child’s body to shed light on the incident.

The alarm was raised shortly after midnight by a nurse who had seen the body of the child near his mother and had then tried to revive him. According to an initial reconstruction, in the afternoon the mother had asked to be able to stay a few more minutes with her son. She then fell asleep while breastfeeding, but no one had come by to pick up the baby.