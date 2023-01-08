Traffic block in Rome today, January 8, 2023: ecological Sunday times

Today, Sunday 8 January 2023, the first ecological Sunday of the year is being staged in Rome with the relative blockage of traffic in the green belt. Initiative born also to sensitize citizens on the conscious use of the car. In Rome the level of pollution is still high. In the green band, therefore, the driving ban for private traffic, with the exception of certain exceptions, will be in force during the day from 7.30 to 12.30 and from 16.30 to 20.30 inside the green band, recently redesigned by mayor Roberto Gualtieri, the circulation of all motor vehicles will be prohibited, even if provided with access and circulation permits in restricted traffic areas.

Derogations and exemptions: here’s who can circulate

The following categories are derogated/exempt from the ban on vehicular traffic: methane, LPG, hybrid and electric traction vehicles; spark ignition vehicles equipped with a dual ‘bi-fuel’ fuel system (petrol-LPG or petrol-methane) also converted, running on LPG or methane and belonging to the ‘Euro 3’ homologation class and later; ‘Euro 6’ spark-ignition (petrol-powered) vehicles; 2-wheel mopeds with 4-stroke ‘Euro 2’ and later engines; 4-stroke motorcycles ‘Euro3’ and later. In detail today, Sunday 8 January 2023, they will be able to circulate and therefore not respect the traffic block:

1. electric and hybrid traction vehicles;

2. vehicles powered by methane, LPG and BI-FUEL vehicles (petrol / LPG or methane), also converted, running on LPG or methane;

3. vehicles with positive ignition (petrol) “EURO 6”;

4. 2-wheeled mopeds with 4-stroke “EURO 2” engines and later;

5. “EURO 3” 4-stroke motorcycles and later;

6. vehicles used for police and security services, including social emergencies, including assistance, including roadside assistance, and the transport of corpses;

7. vehicles used for emergency maintenance services and public utilities (such as water, electricity, gas, telephone, lifts, safety systems, traffic regulation systems, railway systems, heating and air conditioning systems) which can be identified o with appropriate marking or certification from the employer;

8. vehicles used for transport, waste disposal and environmental hygiene protection, for emergency management of green areas, for civil protection and for urgent restoration of urban decorum;

9. vehicles for public and private collective transport;

10. vehicles regulated pursuant to DAC n. 66/2014 and no. 55/2018;

11. taxis and cars for hire with driver, provided with municipal concessions;

12. vehicles used for car sharing, car pooling, Home to Work Travel Plan (PSCL) services activated on the basis of specific provisions of the Ministry of the Environment and the Protection of the Territory and the Sea or of the Capitoline Administration;

13. vehicles with CD, SCV and CV plates;

14. vehicles equipped with the badge for disabled persons provided for by Presidential Decree 503 of 24 July 1996;

15. vehicles used by doctors and veterinarians on urgent home visits, bearing the sticker issued by the respective Order; vehicles used by paramedics in home care service with certificate issued by the public or private structure to which they belong;

16. vehicles used for the transport of persons undergoing indispensable and non-deferable therapies or health treatments for the treatment of serious illnesses, capable of exhibiting the relative medical certification or vehicles used for the transport of persons for the purpose of carrying out related health checks or treatments to the COVID-19 emergency;

17. vehicles used for the transport of people subject to security measures;

18. vehicles used for the transport of perishable foodstuffs, for the distribution of periodicals and postal items;

19. vehicles with a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tons, used for the transport of medicines and/or the transport of medical equipment for urgent and non-deferrable use, adequately certified, as well as for the transport of valuables;

20. vehicles used for the transport of people participating in religious ceremonies scheduled prior to the date of this Ordinance, wedding or funeral ceremonies, provided that the drivers are in possession of special invitations or certificates issued by the officiating ministers;

21. vehicles of daily information operators in service, equipped with an identification card and with certification from the editorial staff, or used for the transport of materials to support the television filming service (e.g. filming tools, generators, radio links, etc. ) relating to television news;

22. vehicles used by air traffic controllers on duty at Ciampino and Fiumicino airports, upon presentation of the specific certificate issued by ENAV SpA;

23. motor vehicles and two-wheeled motorcycles used by workers with working shifts or domicile/workplace such as to prevent the use of public transport means, with appropriate certification from the employer;

24. vehicles used for work on the construction sites of the underground lines under construction;

25. vehicles or work vehicles that carry out removals for which authorizations have previously been issued for the occupation of public land by the competent offices;

26. vehicles of companies that carry out work on behalf of Roma Capitale or on behalf of sub-service companies, provided with adequate documentation from the Entity for which they work or that carry out planned interventions with authorization from the director;

27. vehicles used for the realization of the initiatives promoted or sponsored by Roma Capitale provided with specific documentation issued by the competent Sectors or stamps issued by the organization;

28. vehicles used in the organization of events for which concession documents have previously been issued to occupy public land, provided with specific documentation issued by the competent Sectors;

29. vehicles of itinerant traders of the Sunday markets, used only for work, limited to the strictly necessary route to and from one’s home;

30. vehicles of priests and ministers of worship of any confession for the functions of their ministry;

31. vehicles of sports associations or clubs belonging to federations affiliated to CONI or other officially recognized federations, or used by members of the same with a declaration from the president indicating the place and time of the sporting event in which the member is directly involved;

32. motor vehicles used by those who are obliged to comply with sentences and decrees of both criminal and civil Courts provided with adequate certification;

33. vehicles used for emergency interventions by UNEP officials and by the bailiffs of the Court of Appeal of Rome, duly provided with the specific certification of the Presidency of the same Court of Appeal;

34. motor vehicles used by subjects operating in the film, television and audiovisual fields for filming, audiovisual and photographic filming for which the relative concession documents for the occupation of public land by the Department of Cultural Activities have been previously issued. on the issues of air quality and sustainable mobility”, reads a note from the Capitol.

Traffic block in Rome: the green band

But what is the green belt of Rome where today, January 8, 2023, is traffic blocked? The restricted traffic area “Fascia Verde” is the area included within the perimeter made up of excluded streets and squares, in which circulation is permitted, specified below:

Aurelia ring road

Cornelia ring road

Via Domenico Tardini

via della Pineta Sacchetti

Via Vittorio Montiglio

via Luigi Arbib Pascucci

via della Pineta Sacchetti

Via Trionfale Largo Cervinia

via Igea piazza Walter Rossi

Via della Camilluccia

Piazza dei Giuochi Delfici

via Cassia

via Vilfredo Pareto

Largo Pasquale Saraceno

Via Giovanni Fabbroni

Via Flaminia Nuova

via dei Due Ponti via Flaminia

via Flaminia (connecting ramps with Tor di Quinto and Tor di Quinto station)

Via Flaminia

Via Flaminia Nuova

via Flaminia Nuova (Roccalvecce side ramp)

via Flaminia New via Flaminia (Grottarossa side ramp)

Via Flaminia

via Flaminia (Barendson side ramp)

via Flaminia Grande Raccordo Anulare Grande Raccordo Anulare (connection ramp with Salita di Castel Giubileo)

Ascent of Castel Giubileo

via Grottazzolina

via di Castel Giubileo

via Bologna

Via Salaria

via Salaria (lateral return ramp) via Salaria via Salaria (connection ramp with via Cortona)

via Salarla Ponte Salario

Via dei Prati Fiscali

Piazza Pier Carlo Talenti

via Ugo Ojetti

via Arturo Graf

boulevard Kant

viale Egidio Galbani

Calendar

We have seen times (at what time) there will be traffic jams at Rome today – Sunday 8 January 2023 – but when will the next ecological Sundays be in the Capital? The total stop to private traffic in the “Green Belt” is scheduled for Sunday 5 February 2023 and Sunday 26 March 2023.