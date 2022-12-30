For too much smog a Rome on new year’s days Saturday 31 December 2022 and Monday 2 January 2023 is in force on traffic block for the most polluting vehicles within the new Green Zone ZTL. The stop to circulation concerns motor vehicles a petrol up to Euro 3 and diesel up to Euro 4.

Stop also for motorcycles and mopeds fueled by diesel up to Euro 2. The stop is valid from 6:30 to 9:30 on Saturday 31 December, from 6:30 to 9:30 and from 16.30 to 20.00 on Monday 2 January 2023.

Traffic block Rome new year 2023

On New Year’s Eve 2023, the most polluting cars in Rome cannot circulate in the green belt of the capital. The Rome car block, in force Saturday 31 December 2022 (6:30 to 9:30) e Monday 2 January 2023 (from 6:30 to 9:30 and from 16:30 to 20:30), concerns cars Euro 3 petrol, Euro 4 diesel carmopeds and Euro 2 diesel three or four-wheeled motorcycles.

New Map Map of the Green Zone in Rome ZTL

These prohibitions are added to those already established in a manner permanentinside the new Green Band and concerning Euro 0, 1 and 2 petrol cars, Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 diesel cars, Euro 0 and 1 mopeds and motorcycles.

In addition, all vehicles have been made available throughout the entire municipal area of ​​Rome the absolute ban on parking with the engine running.

Rome traffic block exceptions

Some categories of vehicles affected by the traffic block in Rome benefit from some exceptions. Here’s what they are:

vehicles with the disabled person’s card;

vehicles used for police and security services, including social emergencies, including assistance, including roadside assistance, and the transport of corpses;

vehicles used for emergency and public utility maintenance services;

vehicles used for the management of urban waste carried out on behalf or directly by the Capitoline Administration, for the protection of environmental hygiene, for the emergency management of green areas, for civil protection and for urgent restoration of urban decorum;

vehicles used for public and private collective transport;

taxis and cars in rental service with driver, equipped with municipal concessions;

vehicles used for car sharing and Home Work Travel Plan (PSCL) services;

positive ignition vehicles equipped with a dual bifuel fuel system (petrol/LPG or petrol/methane) also converted, running on LPG or methane;

vehicles used by doctors and veterinarians on urgent home visits, equipped with a sticker;

vehicles used for the transport of people undergoing indispensable and non-deferable therapies or health treatments for the treatment of serious illnesses, capable of exhibiting the relative medical certification;

vehicles from driving schools or private individuals aimed exclusively at passing the driving test, already scheduled, with adequate certification.

