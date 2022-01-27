Traffic block a Rome, one more Sunday ecological is expected in the capital Sunday 30 January 2022. This is the second of 4 appointments totals. The next dates on the calendar are: February 20 And March 13, 2022.

The stop inside the green band covers all motor vehicles, except cars a petrol Euro 6, methane or LPG, obviously hybrid and electric.

Ecological Sunday in Rome January 2022

The January 30, 2022 the second appointment of the “Ecological Sundays” for the winter season 2022. The stop is in effect from 7.30 to 12.30 and then from 16.30 to 20.30, within the so-called green belt.

Blocking of traffic in Rome in the ZTL Anello Ferroviario

Circulation is prohibited to all motor vehicles, including latest generation Euro 6 diesel. Go ahead instead for vehicles petrol Euro 6, electrical, hybrids, methane And LPG.

Ecological Sunday times in Rome

The traffic block provides for the total traffic ban for all motor vehicles in the ZTL “Green Belt“. The ban on the ecological Sunday of January 30, 2022 is in force during the time slots 7.30 – 12.30 And 16.30 – 20.30, also for vehicles provided with access and circulation permits in limited traffic areas.

What is the risk, the fine with the blocking of traffic

Who does not respect the traffic block risk one hefty fine ranging from a minimum of 163 to a maximum of 658 euros. In case of recidivism the license withdrawal, between 15 and 30 days.

Who can move during the traffic block?

January 30, 2022, on the day of the blockade of traffic in Rome, the electric cars, hybrids, BI-FUEL vehicles, or petrol + LPG or methane, also transformed, as long as they travel with LPG and methane fuel, together with petrol Euro 6.

Free circulation for electric cars

(in the photo the Mazda MX-30 in front of the Colosseum)

They are exempt from the traffic block even the cars of the disabled, those of car sharing he was born in car pooling, the 4-stroke bike Euro 3 and of 4-stroke mopeds Euro 2.

Exceptions to the blocking of traffic, who can circulate in Rome on ecological Sunday

electric and hybrid vehicles; vehicles powered by methane, LPG and BI-FUEL vehicles (petrol / LPG or methane), too

transformed, running on LPG or methane; “EURO 6” positive ignition vehicles (petrol); 2-wheel mopeds with 4-stroke “EURO 2” and later engines; 4-stroke motorcycles “EURO 3” and later; vehicles used for police and security services, including social emergencies, including rescue, including roadside assistance, and the transport of corpses; vehicles used for emergency and public utility maintenance services (such as water, electricity, gas, telephone, lifts, safety systems, traffic regulation systems, railway systems, heating and air conditioning systems) that are identifiable or with adequate marking or with certification from the employer; vehicles used for transport, waste disposal and environmental hygiene protection, emergency management of greenery, civil protection and urgent restoration of urban decor; vehicles for public and private collective transport; vehicles regulated pursuant to DAC no. 66/2014 and n. 55/2018; taxis and cars in rental service with driver, with municipal concessions; vehicles used for car sharing, car pooling, Home Work Moving Plan (PSCL) services activated on the basis of specific provisions of the Ministry of the Environment and Protection of the Territory and the Sea or the Capitoline Administration; vehicles with CD, SCV and CV license plates; vehicles bearing the badge for disabled persons provided for by Presidential Decree 503 of 24 July 1996; vehicles used by doctors and veterinarians on urgent home visits, bearing the badge issued by the respective Order; vehicles used by paramedics in home care service with certification issued by the public or private structure to which they belong; vehicles used for the transport of people subjected to indispensable and non-postponable therapies or health treatments for the treatment of serious diseases, capable of exhibiting the relative medical certification or vehicles used for the transport of persons aimed at carrying out checks or health treatments related to COVID-19 emergency; motor vehicles used for the transport of persons subject to safety measures; vehicles used for the transport of perishable foodstuffs, the distribution of periodic press and postal items; vehicles with a maximum mass not exceeding 3.5 tons, used for the transport of medicines and / or the transport of suitably certified urgent and non-postponable medical material, as well as for the transport of valuables; vehicles used for the transport of people participating in religious ceremonies scheduled prior to the date of this Ordinance, weddings or funeral ceremonies, provided that the drivers are in possession of appropriate invitations or certificates issued by the officiating ministers; vehicles of the daily information operators on duty, equipped with an identification card and with certification from the editorial staff, or used for the transport of materials to support the television recording service (eg shooting tools, generators, radio links etc.) on the news; vehicles used by air traffic controllers on duty at Ciampino and Fiumicino airports, upon presentation of a specific certificate issued by ENAV SpA; two-wheeled motor vehicles and motorcycles used by workers with work shifts or home / workplace such as to prevent the use of public transport, with appropriate certification from the employer; vehicles used for works on the construction sites of the underground lines under construction; vehicles or work vehicles carrying out removals for which authorizations for the occupation of public land have previously been issued by the competent offices; vehicles of companies that carry out works on behalf of Roma Capitale or on behalf of utility companies, provided with adequate documentation of the Body for which they work or that carry out scheduled interventions with authorization from the directorate; vehicles used for the implementation of initiatives promoted or sponsored by Roma Capitale provided with specific documentation issued by the competent Sectors or badges issued by the organization; vehicles used in the organization of events for which concession deeds for the occupation of public land have previously been issued, provided with appropriate documentation issued by the competent Sectors; vehicles of itinerant traders in the Sunday markets, used only for work, limited to the strictly necessary route to and from one’s home; vehicles of priests and ministers of worship of any confession for the functions of their ministry; vehicles of associations or sports clubs belonging to federations affiliated with CONI or other officially recognized federations, or used by members of the same with a declaration by the President indicating the place and time of the sporting event in which the member is directly involved; vehicles used by those who are obliged to comply with both criminal and civil judgments and decrees of the Court provided with adequate certification; vehicles used for emergency interventions by UNEP officials and by the judicial officers of the Court of Appeal of Rome, duly provided with appropriate certification from the Presidency of the same Court of Appeal; vehicles used by subjects operating in the film, television and audiovisual sector for the carrying out of film, audiovisual and photographic recordings for which the relative concession documents for the occupation of public land by the Department of Cultural Activities have previously been issued. vehicles used for the disposal of bulky waste on the occasion of the AMA Roma SpA initiative “My neighborhood is not a landfill” limited to the shortest path to reach the stations identified for this purpose with a certificate issued by AMA SpA at the time of the event disposal.

