Rome, six tourists trapped on the roller coaster of the “Zoomarine” water park due to a breakdown

Scary for some visiting tourists Zoomarinewell-known water amusement park on the outskirts of Rome. Six peoplein fact, have remained blocked and trapped on a roller coaster, inside one of the carriages, due to a probable breakdown.

The intervention of the Pomezia Fire Brigade was providential: the rescuers, with the support of a ladder truck, freed and brought the six passengers to the ground, none of whom were injured.

