A 61-year-old tour guide in the late morning of today, Thursday 27 April 2023, fell from Piazzale del Gianicolo in Rome. According to what was reconstructed by the police, around noon the Italian woman leaned against a pylon while she was intent on an explanation with a class of students. The support gave way and the sixty-year-old fell over six meters. The woman was immediately rescued and transported in red code to the San Camillo hospital. The prognosis is reserved for her. In particular, the tour guide was immediately rescued by the agents of the Trastevere police station, by the 118 operators and by the firefighters.

The president of the Tourism Commission of Rome, Mariano Angelucci of the Pd, intervened on the episode and addressed “a wish for a speedy recovery to the tour guide who this morning had a bad accident in the piazzale del Gianicolo while accompanying a group of students. Currently – Angelucci explained in a note – she is hospitalized at San Camillo and we hope that thanks to the care provided by the doctors they will be able to recover as soon as possible ”.