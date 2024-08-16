In 2027, the city of Rome will once again be a protagonist of international astronomy by hosting the 33rd General Assembly of the International Astronomical Union (IAU), a global event that has not been seen in the Capital since 1922. The official announcement took place during the closing ceremony of the 32nd General Assembly held in Cape Town, South Africa.

The choice of Rome as the seat of the Assembly It is a recognition of the historical and contemporary importance of Italy in the field of astronomy. The event, which will be held from 9 to 19 August 2027 at the Auditorium Parco della Musica, will be organized by the National Institute of Astrophysics (INAF) and will represent a unique opportunity for the global scientific community to share and discuss the latest discoveries in astronomy and astrophysics.

“Since we hosted the first General Assembly in Rome in 1922, the collaboration between the IAU and Italy has always been excellent.“, said Willy Benz, the incoming president of the IAU. “We are excited to return to Rome in 2027“.

Italy, one of the founding countries of the IAU, hosts a lively astronomical communityrecognized internationally thanks to numerous scientific collaborations. Roberto Ragazzoni, president of INAF, underlined the importance of this event: “We are deeply grateful to our South African colleagues for this handover and look forward to welcoming you all to Italy, the land of Galileo Galilei.“.

The 33rd IAU General Assembly in Rome will not only be a major scientific event, but also an opportunity to promote culture through astronomy. In addition to the scientific program, in fact, collateral events will be organized in collaboration with the Municipality of Rome and the Lazio Region, involving the public and the numerous tourists who will visit the city in August.

“The 2027 General Assembly will be an extraordinary opportunity to showcase our contribution to scientific research and to celebrate Rome’s role as a major cultural and scientific centre.“, declared Angelo Antonelli, president of the Local Organizing Committee of the IAU GA 2027.

Photo credits Inaf