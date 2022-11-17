Cameras, cell phones and escort dating sites are now being examined by investigators engaged in investigations to trace the person responsible for the murders – of two Chinese women and a Colombian woman – which took place in Rome in the Prati district in two apartments a few hundred away one on the other hand, apparently by the hand of a single person who in all three cases killed with a knife.

The latest victim in particular, a 65-year-old Colombian, was waiting for a client. Now to understand how the man contacted her, whether with an appointment made in a dating app or, instead, with a phone call.

“The two” Chinese “women, on the other hand, were killed between 10.30 and 11. I know for sure because they brought me the kitchen and I walked up the stairs to the ninth floor, where the apartment I’m staying in is located transferring”. Speaking to Adnkronos is a journalist who this morning was in the building at 28 in via Riboty. “I didn’t take the lift because it was busy, so I also passed in front of the two victims’ homes and everything was quiet at 10.30 – he says – At 11, while I was at home, the concierge called me to tell me that there was “It was a homicide and I couldn’t go out because one of the victims was on the landing. I stayed there for 3 and a half hours, when the police then made me go to the police station to testify”.

In the apartment in via Riboty 28, where the two Asian women were killed, there is allegedly a camera pointing right at the street. This is the information provided to Adnkronos by a woman who works in the building: “One day I arrived on a moped – she recalls – one of the two women, always very discreet, told me that I could leave it in front of the entrance, so that I could eventually to check thanks to a camera they hid behind a vase. I think they had positioned it to control the entrances”.

If this information proves to be founded, the investigators would have a valuable tool useful in tracing the identity of the murderer, whom the victims let into the house. Just as the 65-year-old Colombian killed in the basement 900 meters away, in via Durazzo, did, shortly after, even that street dotted with cameras.

The 65-year-old was probably waiting for a client. This is what the sister of the woman found lifeless with a stab wound to the abdomen reported to the police. (by Silvia Mancinelli)