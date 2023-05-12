The Portuguese received a warning for delaying kick-off. His number two, on the other hand, in the quarterfinals against Feyenoord at the Olimpico, had hit Gimenez who had to beat a lateral foul, unleashing chaos
It’s not just the injured that will miss out. In the second leg of the Europa League semi-final scheduled for next Thursday at the BayArena, José Mourinho will still have to do without his assistant Salvatore Foti. In fact, UEFA inflicted a three-match ban on the second in Special One for “an attack on another player”, following his expulsion during Roma-Feyenoord. So Foti, in the event that the Giallorossi eliminate Bayer Leverkusen, will also be forced to follow the final in Budapest from the stands. Alarm bell also for Mou, who received a “warning” for “delaying kick-off”.
THE EPISODE
—
The facts date back to 20 April, during the second leg of the quarter-finals played at the Olimpico. In the 32nd minute of the first half, Mourinho’s assistant had inexplicably hindered Gimenez, hitting him between the neck and face while the Feyenoord forward was trying to recover the ball to quickly take a throw-in. The gesture had cost the second coach his expulsion, as well as generating an inevitable tumult between the members of the two benches and the players on the pitch.
May 12, 2023 (change May 12, 2023 | 4:32 pm)
