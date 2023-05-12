It’s not just the injured that will miss out. In the second leg of the Europa League semi-final scheduled for next Thursday at the BayArena, José Mourinho will still have to do without his assistant Salvatore Foti. In fact, UEFA inflicted a three-match ban on the second in Special One for “an attack on another player”, following his expulsion during Roma-Feyenoord. So Foti, in the event that the Giallorossi eliminate Bayer Leverkusen, will also be forced to follow the final in Budapest from the stands. Alarm bell also for Mou, who received a “warning” for “delaying kick-off”.