First Zalewski, then Bove. And now? The answer can already arrive in today’s late afternoon, when Roma will face Bologna at the Dall’Ara stadium. In fact, against Thiago Motta’s men, another “child” sanctified by the attentive gaze of José Mourinho can find space: it is Filippo Missori, winger of Guidi’s Primavera who – since last season – has attracted the attention of the Special One . The class of 2004 had already finished in the spotlight a year ago, when on 25 November 2021 he was chosen by the Portuguese coach to play the final minutes of Roma-Zorya in the Conference League (entering the field in the 79th minute, with a score of 4- 0). An unforgettable night for Filippo who at 17 years and 8 months became the first player of his season to make his debut in Europe with an Italian club. Milestone celebrated with a special gift: the match ball delivered directly by Mou. “He played his first game at the age of 17 with his beloved Roma” commented the coach, revealing an anecdote about the young winger’s call-up: “Yesterday I went to school with him, he was with the other kids and today he’s in the first team . It is an important milestone for him and his friends ”. Even for Missori himself it was impossible to contain the euphoria at the end of the game: “An indescribable emotion for me who grew up in this club, the coach called me and gave me an opportunity and I thank him very much for that. I was ready without fear and without anxiety, we joked about it before I entered – Filippo had said – the coach has always been a great coach and it’s a privilege to work with him: the sacrifice I made paid off. dedication? To my family who stood by me through good and bad times, my friends who were at the stadium and my girlfriend.”