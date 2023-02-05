matic is increasingly the leader of the Rome but he’s not the only one in the family to have surprised everyone inside trigory. Son Philip in a few days he will be 12 years old and, unlike dad Nemanja, the striker is a “profession”. also considering his height for his young age. He plays in the ranks ofyellow and red under 12s coached by Massimiliano Derretta after starting in the Academy of Manchester United. He was already spoken of very well in England, but its qualities were also found in Trigoria.