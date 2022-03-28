The club, as usual, did not disclose the name, specifying only that the person concerned had completed the vaccination cycle

New positive in Rome after returning from the five days of vacation granted to the players by Mourinho. The club has made it known that a player has tested positive for the swab, even though he is now well and is at home in solitary confinement. Roma, as usual, did not reveal the name of the player involved, they only made it known that the swab was molecular and the boy had completed the vaccination cycle. In any case, the positive footballer – unlike other Giallorossi – asked for privacy around his name and the club, therefore, did not release either confirmations or denials regarding the indiscretions.

Veretout and the controversy – All this, when the echo of the controversy about Veretout’s wife, Sabrina, who had revealed on Instagram how she had found out she had Covid, but had still decided to celebrate her birthday in Monte Carlo with her husband and friends, had not yet died away. . In the videos we see the girl, 29 years old and six months pregnant, celebrating quietly without a mask, and like her Veretout. It goes without saying that, on social media, the Frenchman’s wife was immediately targeted for non-compliance with the rules, and even Roma, thinking about the risks that her cardholder ran, did not like it. See also Open letter to Katty Martínez

For her part, Sabrina responded with a story on Instagram to those who accused her, further fueling the controversy. In the afternoon she published yet another story in which she makes the “fuck” gesture and she writes “all right” then adding an enigmatic: “Covid j + 3”.

March 28, 2022 (change March 28, 2022 | 18:20)

