After the interventions against the Lazio fans for anti-Semitic chants and the “Hitlerson” shirt, today the state police identified the ultra who during Sunday’s derby showed a flag depicting two militants of the Nazi SS with yellow and red colors . The man was daspaped.

This was directly confirmed by the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi with a tweet: “Reported this morning, identified in the afternoon, daspato tonight. Good collaboration is always useful. Let’s try to give a value to respect without making it a theme of ‘double standards’ ‘? And not just in these cases.”