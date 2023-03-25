The confirmation came from the Minister of Sport Abodi: “Reported this morning, identified in the afternoon, spat tonight. Good collaboration is always useful”
After the interventions against the Lazio fans for anti-Semitic chants and the “Hitlerson” shirt, today the state police identified the ultra who during Sunday’s derby showed a flag depicting two militants of the Nazi SS with yellow and red colors . The man was daspaped.
This was directly confirmed by the Minister of Sport Andrea Abodi with a tweet: “Reported this morning, identified in the afternoon, daspato tonight. Good collaboration is always useful. Let’s try to give a value to respect without making it a theme of ‘double standards’ ‘? And not just in these cases.”
