Rome, the ‘Train of Memory’ has arrived at Termini Station

The ‘Memory train‘, after a journey he has reached 17 stages, lasted over 100 hours of walkinggot through 730 stations and 270 railway workers involved arrived at 8 today at platform 1 of Termini station. The convoy was welcomed by the fanfare of the 1st Sardinian Grenadiers Regiment who sang ‘The legend of the Piave’.

It is the last stage of the continuation of the journey of the special convoy that in 1921 transported the body of the Unknown soldier chosen by Maria Bergamas among those of 11 unidentified Italian fallen, from Aquilea to the capital. To to welcome the train the Minister of Defense Guido Crosettothe Minister of Sport and Youth Andrea Abodi, the Chief of Defense Staff Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone and the CEO of the State Railways Luigi Ferraris.

The ‘Train of Memory ‘left Trieste on 6 October to then pass through the cities of Trento, Milan, Turin, Aosta, Genoa, Ancona, Perugia, L’Aquila, Campobasso, Bari, Potenza, Catanzaro, Cagliari, Palermo, Naples and then conclude his journey in Rome. A journey lasting almost a month born from the initiative of Ministry of Defencein collaboration with the Ferrovie dello Stato Italiane Group, with the support of the FS Foundation and the Mission Structure for the enhancement of national anniversaries and the participatory dimension of the new generations.



