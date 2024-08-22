They have it nicknamed the gentleman thief. When the police intervened for a Report of a theft in progress in an apartment in the Prati neighborhood of Romethey found him sitting on the porch immersed in reading the book entitled The Gods at Six: The Iliad at Aperitif Time by the writer and poet Giovanni Nucci.

The thirty-eight year old named Daniel L., was discovered in the apartment on Via Carlo Mirabello by the owner, a 71 year old manwho spoke to the unwelcome ‘visitor’ while waiting for the police to arrive.

The gentleman thief had himself handcuffed without batting an eyelid, giving his version of the facts. «I didn’t want to steal. I had entered the building by climbing onto a balcony on the first floor to go and visit a person I knew.but while I was climbing the stairs of the building I fell and hurt my foot. To recover from the fall, I sat down on a terrace where there were some chairs.

I thought that the house was a guest house because from the window I saw an unmade bed”, he defended himself in court before the single judge of the fourth criminal section of the court of Piazzale Clodio, who did not consider the version provided by the man credible and validated his arrest, ordering the precautionary measures of the ban on residence in the municipality of Rome and the obligation to sign in once a week at the carabinieri station of Mentana, where the 38-year-old resides.

The arrest was carried out by officers from the Prati police station who also seized a suitcase that the man had with him with inside some T-shirts that he had probably stolen shortly before in a shop. The defendant was defended by the lawyer, Flavio Mellini, who asked for the terms of defense.