The little one was aboard the vehicle with a woman for a ride after Easter Monday lunch in the countryside

Easter Monday tragedy in Olevano Romano, near Rome. A 6-year-old boy died after the quad he was riding on overturned. A woman, a family friend, who has lost control of the quad on a country road in the Colle Conchi district, governs the means of transport.

The child’s body was transferred to the Rome Tor Vergata polyclinic for the autopsy. The woman was taken from 118 to the Colleferro hospital in red code.

On the spot the carabinieri of Olevano Romano who seized the vehicle. In relation to the affair, the public prosecutors of Tivoli will open a file.

The military has already filed a first report with the prosecutor. The hypothesis under consideration is that of manslaughter.