The act of aggression of December 31st it appears to be the work of a madman. In the light of the documents I’ve read, I think this is it. Let’s keep in mind that we have a volume of people circulating in Termini of 500 thousand a day. A real city and this therefore poses a problem of control”. Said the prefect of Rome, Bruno Frattasi, at the end of the public order and safety committee at Palazzo Valentini on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and security at Termini.

“We will strengthen security inside Termini station in the time dial that goes from 20 to 24, when the station closes. In fact, the most critical range corresponds to the time when the attack took place, when the shops close and there is less traffic”. The prefect of Rome, Bruno Frattasi, said this at the end of the order committee and public safety at Palazzo Valentini on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and safety at Termini.

“I asked the doubling of the ‘safe streets’ presence. We will therefore have a twofold answer: inside and outside the station”. This was said by the prefect of Rome, Bruno Frattasi, at the end of the committee for public order and safety at Palazzo Valentini on the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI and security at Termini.