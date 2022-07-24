Despite appearances, those armored battles, the bombardment of cities and the immobility of artillery wear in trenches and bunkers, this war has little to do with the two world wars of the 20th century. Nor are we heading for a mere destruction of globalization with the disruption of international value chains and the breakdown of interdependencies. Perhaps humanity has just inaugurated a new war, disgusting like all of them, but different from the previous ones, which combines characteristics of the old wars of the 20th century with strategies arising from the technology, behaviors and ideas of the 21st century.

On the one hand, unleashed violence that is directly linked to the mega-death of the last century, under the nuclear threat and genocidal temptations. On the other, a reversal of global interdependencies —energy, food, finance, technology…—, as weapons of coercion, blackmail and even siege and punishment. They add to a new dimension of international affairs, which projects local conflicts globally and vice versa, as is being seen these days in Italy, the homeland of Machiavelli and a country always avant-garde in the art of politics.

Those who believed that the end of the populist cycle was near were wrong, thanks in particular to the defeat of Trump and the collapse of Boris Johnson. Biden’s fragility and Draghi’s defenestration prove it. Here is Berlusconi again, the great populist forerunner and friend of Putin, ousted from power more than a decade ago, now giving the thumbs down, like the emperor of Rome at the circus, to authorize the political assassination of Super Mario that the sovereignist and Putinist bloc formed by the League, Forza Italia and Brothers of Italy demanded.

Putin was defeated in kyiv: he could not behead Ukraine as his friends wanted and it would have interested many appeasers. In Donbas he has won a very expensive military victory and in the Brussels of NATO and the EU a notable political defeat. But he is going to wage the next directly electoral battle in Italy, even before the winter gas battle with which he intends to divide and defeat the Europeans.

“The most unfortunate aspect of an eventual electoral victory of the populist and sovereignist right”, has pointed out Antonio Scurati, author of Mussolini, the son of the century, “is that it would represent the end of the historical process of formation of a European political unity and military independence that the war in Ukraine has shown necessary.” In Italy, the two programs for which a clean shot is fought on Ukrainian lands face each other at the polls. This war is no longer the continuation of politics by other means, but the bloodiest episode of an increasingly militarized globalization, in which violence is combined with intervention in political life and the elections of opponents.