The Government, the Lazio Region and the Municipality of Rome they work together with Vatican. The construction sites for the works ahead of the next one Jubileescheduled for 2025, yes they are officially open for a few days but not even the time to start that gods have already arisen problems. The ai-related grain breaks out tramillustrious psychiatrists warn the mayor Gualtieri: “They make too much noise, cause stress and arrhythmias“.

And so – reads the Messenger – the theme has also arrived in Capitolwith the directors Giorgio Trabucco and Tommaso Amodeo of the Gualtieri list who have decided to propose one commission joint between Urban planning And Mobility to discuss the “perplexities” about trams and, in particular, about Termini-Vatican-Aurelio. A path for its realization that seems to be all uphill and that should have been one of the flagships of the new services in view of the Jubilee.

The latest scientific research sees the signature of researchers of the authoritative Karolinska Institutet: the highest levels of noise exposure of rail transport are associated with a higher risk (by 25%) of developing the cognitive decline in the elderly. And the work carried out by the scholar Jing Wuconcluded in June of this year in central Sweden, seems to corroborate the concerns of the residents of half of Rome who are complaining about the noise that the trams cause.

