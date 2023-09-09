The 36-year-old Indian has left the city of Rome as ordered by the judge, but is ready to take revenge on those who attacked him

Two days from violent beating in the Roman neighborhood of Quarticciolo against a 36-year-old Indian citizen, surrounded and attacked by a group of people after he had mugged a 90-year-old lady, the victim of the attack decided to report the perpetrators of the beatingstill wanted by the police.

Arshdeep Singh, who has been in Italy irregularly for a few weeks, is ready to report his attackers. The 36-year-old, as also documented in the video that went viral in the last few hours, was attacked with kicks and punches by at least 7 people which caused wounds and injuries judged to be healable in a few days and which, as soon as they are identified, will be officially reported for injuries.

The ban on residence in Rome — For the man, arrested for robbery after the attack on a 90-year-old lady, dragged onto the pavement and robbed of her bag, it was triggered the ban on residence in the municipality of Rome While awaiting trial, his lawyer has already announced his intention to report the people who participated in the beating.

The search for the perpetrators of the beating — Identifying the people who attacked the man could take a matter of hours. Today the Corriere della Sera writes that those responsible for the attack, all aged between 18 and 35, would be already known to the police but they would be unavailable at the moment. Among these there would be an MMA experta woman who pinned the 36-year-old against a wall and a foreign boy armed with a helmet who disappeared together with three other people before the arrival of the officers.

Where is Arshdeep Singh — See also Sports programming for this Thursday, May 11, 2023 The 36 year old he left the city of Rome, as ordered by the judge who validated his arrest, but he will not be able to leave Italy at least until the sentence is issued. The man has indicated as his domicile the office of the public defender who is following him in this matter, but his position is currently unknown to the public, also due to escape possible revenge and retaliation after the video circulated.