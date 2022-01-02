Goal director. Roma need a central midfielder, a director to work alongside the duo of Veretout and Cristante. The candidacy of Marseille’s Boubakar Kamara is resisting, class of ’99 contract expiring in June. Like him Grillitsch, Hoffenheim halfback who would have an expiring contract on his side. But in the last few hours a new track has made its way, leading to Tanguy Ndombele.

NEW IDEA – Tottenham midfielder, who bought him from Lyon for 60 million euros in 2019, the Frenchman is now on the fringes of the Spurs team group. TOntonio Conte does not consider him, at the moment he has only played 9 games this season. But Mourinho knows him and thinks about it, seriously. The player’s valuation is still high, around 30 million. This is why Tiago Pinto reflects on different formulas. It is possible that Roma will ask for him on loan from Tottenham, perhaps with an already established right of redemption. Kamara remains in the front row, also for the privileged relationship between Rome and Marseille, but pay attention to Ndombele. It can be the card that clears the deck.