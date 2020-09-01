In Rome (Italy), 2,500 fountains celebrate the marriage of water and stone. A relationship that dates back to antiquity and is based on an incredible underground secret. Behind this modest door, we enter another universe with galleries and canals dug 2000 years ago. The water comes from the nearby mountains. It is at 14 degrees.

In ancient times, these reservoirs supplied the basins of beautiful private villas. These kilometers of canals are inspected regularly. They are in very good condition. The agents just watch the infiltrations which make the water of the network not drinkable. Two thousand years later, the network is still functioning very well. It is used for the most famous monuments of Rome which make the capital a city without equal.