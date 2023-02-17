Nagasaki, known in history for matters far more dramatic than just a football tale. A sport that is very popular in Japan, but which has not brought laurels to the city bombed in 1945 by the USA. This is where the V-Varen Nagasaki plays, Serie B club that only played one season (in 2017) in the J1 League. It is here that Victor lived for three years Ibarbo, that big and muscular boy remembered in Rome for the assist to Iturbe in the overtaking derby Champions and for other more or less true urban legends. For three seasons, the Colombian ex Cagliari played (and not too much) in V-Varen together with a group of Japanese and two Brazilian boys.