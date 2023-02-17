The Colombian has terminated his contract with V-Varen Nagasaki and is thinking of saying goodbye. In Japan he teamed up with Nino Torres
Nagasaki, known in history for matters far more dramatic than just a football tale. A sport that is very popular in Japan, but which has not brought laurels to the city bombed in 1945 by the USA. This is where the V-Varen Nagasaki plays, Serie B club that only played one season (in 2017) in the J1 League. It is here that Victor lived for three years Ibarbo, that big and muscular boy remembered in Rome for the assist to Iturbe in the overtaking derby Champions and for other more or less true urban legends. For three seasons, the Colombian ex Cagliari played (and not too much) in V-Varen together with a group of Japanese and two Brazilian boys.
A trip gone wrong. Because Ibarbo terminated his contract with the Nagasaki club a week ago and is now free for the next adventure. Arrived in the 2012 winter window on loan for 2.5 million the Colombian hasn’t scored a single goal for Roma after the good years in Cagliari. From that moment his career had a decline: 26 total appearances in the following 4 seasons between Watford, Atletico Nacional, Panathinaikos and Cagliari again. Precisely before ending up in Japan where he also teamed up with Fernando Torres. Now, at 32, it’s not excluded that Ibarbo is just wearing his boots.
February 17, 2023
